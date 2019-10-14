

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported Monday that its Assets under management or AUM for the first quarter ended September 30 is estimated to be $91.9 billion. This is 0.1 percent higher than the $91.8 billion AUM reported in the fourth quarter ended June 30.



In the quarter, net inflows of $2.4 billion was offset by negative investment performance of $2.3 billion.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore, said, 'The price volatility over the summer has provided Ashmore's active processes with attractive investment opportunities to underpin long-term outperformance for clients. While the global macro environment remains uncertain, the low yields and relatively high equity valuations in Developed Markets mean investors' returns are enhanced by increasing their allocations to the diverse and resilient range of emerging economies in both fixed income and equities.'



