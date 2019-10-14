

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said its Board has been informed that the Group's CEO and majority shareholder, Kostyantin Zhevago, has not been served with any legal notice. The Board issued the statement in response to recent media reports with regards to Kostyantin Zhevago. Zhevago strongly denied any allegations of wrongdoing.



Ferrexpo plc said its Board is closely monitoring the situation and will take any actions that are needed in the interests of shareholders.



Kostyantin Zhevago joined the Board as a Non-executive Director in 2007 and was appointed Chief Executive in 2008. He was a member of Ukrainian Parliament from 1998 till 2019.



