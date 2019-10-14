

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace since mid 2016 in September, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Wholesale prices fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.1 percent decrease in August.



This was the third consecutive decrease and the biggest fall since June 2016, when prices were down 2 percent.



The annual fall was largely driven by lower prices of mineral oil products, waste and scraps and cereals and raw tobacco.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.4 percent, but slower than the 0.8 percent fall posted in August.



