

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew in August driven by the expansion in manufacturing sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in August compared to the previous month as manufacturing output rose 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and energy production declined by 4.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent in August.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production plunged 12.8 percent monthly and 7.0 percent from a year ago.



