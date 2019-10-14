

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production expanded in August after easing for two straight months, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Industrial output grew 0.4 percent month-on-month, offsetting a 0.4 percent fall in July. This was the first rise in three months. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.



Production declined across all components, except intermediate and capital goods. Energy and durable consumer goods production output fell 0.4 percent, each. Non-durable consumer goods output droppd 0.3 percent, while intermediate goods output grew 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production logged a fall of 2.8 percent after easing 2.1 percent in July. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 2.6 percent.



