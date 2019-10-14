

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday as Brexit concerns lingered and weak Chinese data revived investor concerns about slowing growth.



Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he did not share the views of some of his colleagues who have suggested the British central bank might cut interest rates if the Brexit crisis drags on beyond the current Oct. 31 deadline.



The British pound pulled back a little after ending last week with the largest 2-day gain in a decade.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 42 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,205 after closing up 0.8 percent in the previous session.



BP Plc was little changed while Tullow Oil fell around 2 percent as oil prices fell on doubts over the U.S.-China trade deal.



Ashmore Group, a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, held steady after unveiling its Assets under management figures for the first quarter ended September 30.



Sophos Group jumped 36 percent after Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced it would take the British cybersecurity company private in a deal valuing the company at about $3.8 billion.



