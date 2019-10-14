

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced Monday that Chief Financial Officer Michael McMurray will be stepping down from his role to pursue another professional opportunity. McMurray leaves the company after serving it for the past 11 years.



McMurray will continue as CFO through October 23, 2019, following the company's third-quarter 2019 earnings announcement and associated Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-Q filing.



Prith Gandhi, currently Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, and Financial Planning, will serve as interim CFO while the company conducts an external search.



Gandhi has more than 25 years of financial experience and has a proven track record for leading organizations. Prior to joining Owens Corning, he worked in various financial roles for Dover Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corp. He also spent 11 years with Morgan Stanley in mergers and acquisitions, and proprietary trading.



Separately, LyondellBasell (LYB) announced that it has appointed McMurray as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective November 5, 2019.



