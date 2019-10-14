

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hershey Company (HSY), a snacks company, announced its Board has elected Michele Buck as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Buck will also continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Chairman Chuck Davis.



Previously, Michele Buck served as Chief Operating Officer. She joined Hershey in 2005. Before this, Buck served 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco in senior positions and at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo. Michele Buck has more than 25 years of consumer packaged goods experience.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX