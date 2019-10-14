

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Howard University and Amazon Studios have jointly launched Howard Entertainment. The program is meant to give African-American students and other marginalized populations such as Latinx and Native American students an opportunity to train and study alongside executives in the entertainment industry.



The program will begin in January 2020. Students will be offered an interdisciplinary curriculum, combined with hands-on work experience and networking with Amazon's industry partners.



'The vision of Howard Entertainment is to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for students interested in all aspects of entertainment, from project greenlighting, to PR and marketing, to entertainment law and finance,' said Howard Entertainment President Wayne Frederick.



Students will be sent to Los Angeles, California for the program, which will have two semesters. They will be given the opportunity to take academic courses during the spring semester and participate in a fellowship in the entertainment industry during the summer semester.



Students will have to compete to be selected for the program. To qualify, they must be enrolled as a Howard University student and also must be an upperclassman or graduate student. They will have to complete an application and interview to be considered for the program.



The coursework will be taught to the students by Howard faculty, with support from Amazon Studios employees and other industry professionals invited by Amazon.



The program kickoff was announced during Howard University's Homecoming celebration week. Amazon Studios is the lead sponsor of this year's Annual Yardfest, the University's concert series.



