

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Porsche unveiled a cheaper version of its Taycan all-electric sports car, Taycan 4S. This is the third version of the sports saloon after Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo launched in September.



According to Porsche, Taycan 4S is now the new entry-level model in the Taycan series. The new model is available is two versions based on battery sizes - the Performance battery and the Performance battery Plus.



A single-deck Performance battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh comes as the standard version, while the two-deck Performance battery Plus is optionally available and has a capacity of 93.4 kWh.



Equipped with the Performance battery, Taycan 4S generates power output of up to 390 kW, or 530 PS. The Performance battery Plus delivers power output of up to 420 kW, or 571 PS.



In both versions, Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.0 seconds. The top speed of the car is 250 kilometers per hour in both cases.



The range of Taycan 4S is up to 407 kilometres with the Performance battery, and up to 463 kilometres with the Performance battery Plus.



The new model features the same 800-volt charging system as Porsche's existing electric cars and has an all-wheel drive. The vehicle also features a central 10.9-inch infotainment display.



The Taycan Standard 4S starts at $103,800 and is cheaper than the previous two Taycan models. The Taycan Turbo has a starting price of $150,900, while the Turbo S starts at $185,000.



Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and will arrive in European dealerships in January 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX