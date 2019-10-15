

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) has reportedly stopped production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.



According to CNBC, the company said it discovered a 'non-standard' condition, due to which the production and deliveries were discontinued. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the company told dealers last week it was stopping production to test its charging mechanism.



'We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well,' the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Monday. 'We are in close contact with our LiveWire dealers and customers and have assured them they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles. As usual, we're keeping high quality as our top priority.'



Harley Davidson has struggled in recent years, as demand for the company's motorcycles continued to drop. Harley-Davidson told investors in July it expects less sales revenue in 2019 than originally foretasted, and expects to ship about 212,000 to 217,000 bikes in 2019, down 5,000 from its April estimate of 217,000 to 222,000 bikes.



