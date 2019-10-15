

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom demanded that Pacific Gas and Electric Co should be held accountable for mismanaging last week's widespread power shutoffs, which affected more than 730,000 customers in northern California.



The Governor urged Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corp. (PCG), to provide affected customers an automatic credit or rebate of $100 per residential customer and $250 per small business as some compensation for their hardships.



The Governor also said he sent a letter to California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) President Marybel Batjer confirming that the Commission will be conducting a comprehensive inquiry and review of PG&E's planning, implementation and decision-making process failures.



'Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E's greed and neglect.... PG&E's mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes - prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment,' said Governor Newsom.



Meanwhile, PG&E admitted that it fell short of its commitment in some areas to serving its customers during this unprecedented event, both in operations and in customer communications, and it looks forward to learning from government agencies how the company could improve.



PG&E said,' While we recognize this was a hardship for millions of people throughout Northern and Central California, we made that decision to keep customers and communities safe. That was the right decision.'



PG&E, who shut off Power in northern California last week in a bid to reduce wildfire risks posed by extremely windy, dry weather, said today it will welcome inquiry and feedback from all stakeholders, including regulators, lawmakers, customers and communities and will be reaching out to them for comment in the days and weeks ahead.



