Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
WKN: 851962 ISIN: US69331C1080 Ticker-Symbol: PCG 
Tradegate
14.10.19
15:50 Uhr
7,114 Euro
-0,192
-2,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
6,927
6,997
14.10.
6,922
7,002
14.10.
PG&E
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PG&E CORPORATION7,114-2,63 %