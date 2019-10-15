Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF3K ISIN: US35137L1052 Ticker-Symbol: FO5 
Frankfurt
14.10.19
15:39 Uhr
28,200 Euro
+0,600
+2,17 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,375
28,605
14.10.
28,400
28,600
14.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOX CORPORATION A28,200+2,17 %