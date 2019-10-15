

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth slowed in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.3 percent rise in July. In June, sales were up 2.8 percent.



The sales volume increased 0.8 percent in August, after a 2.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Sale of non-food and food stores increased about 2.0 percent each in August.



Online sales grew 13.9 percent in August compared to the same month last year.



