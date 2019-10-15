

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its first-quarter Group like-for-like net gaming revenue was up 10 percent, with total net gaming revenue up 9 percent. On a channel basis, digital net gaming revenue grew by 16 percent and venues like-for-like net gaming revenue grew by 9 percent.



John O'Reilly, CEO of Rank, said: 'We are pleased with the growth achieved across our businesses in this key part of our financial year, as well as with the ongoing progress we are making with our transformation programme. The acquisition of Stride marks a pivotal moment in the development of our digital offering and having completed on 4 October 2019, we are now starting the execution of all our plans for integration and delivery of synergy benefits.'



