

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) said solid operational performance, together with volume growth, resulted in profit before tax rising by 3.4 percent for the year ended 31 July 2019, in line with guidance. The growth in earnings has enabled the Board to propose a 5.2 percent increase in the total dividend per share to 150.4 pence.



For fiscal year, profit before tax increased to 662.6 million ponds from 641.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 436.4 pence compared to 421.6 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue increased by 8.6 percent to 3.21 billion pounds. Housing revenue rose by 8.3 percent to 3.18 billion pounds. This was driven principally by the number of housing completions rising by 5.7 percent to 10,892 homes, a record level for the Group. Additionally, a 2.5 percent increase in average selling price contributed to the growth.



