

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased as estimated in September, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.9 percent in September from 1 percent in August. The rate came in line with expectations.



The slowdown in energy and food prices was partially offset by acceleration in services prices, data showed.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent rebound a month ago. Monthly CPI also matched preliminary estimate.



Year-on-year, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent in September after rising 1.3 percent in August.



On month, the HICP declined 0.4 percent in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Both monthly and annual HICP rates came in line with the estimate published on September 27.



