

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was quoted at 137.09 against the yen, 1.2659 against the greenback, 1.2639 against the franc and 0.8719 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX