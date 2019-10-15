

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment increased and employment declined in three months to August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The number of people in work fell 56,000 to 32.69 million and the level of unemployment increased by 22,000 to 1.31 million in three months to August.



The jobless rate rose to 3.9 percent, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent.



Average earnings which includes bonuses, grew 3.8 percent in the year to August. This was weaker than the expected 4 percent increase.



Excluding bonuses, earnings advanced 3.8 percent annually, data showed.



In September, the claimant count rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits increased by 21,100 from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX