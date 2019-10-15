

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.54 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $3.19 billion, or $3.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.74 billion or $3.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $60.35 billion from $56.56 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.74 Bln. vs. $3.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.88 vs. $3.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.75 -Revenue (Q3): $60.35 Bln vs. $56.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.90 to $15.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX