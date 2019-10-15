Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
15.10.19
13:59 Uhr
108,00 Euro
+2,42
+2,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
108,06
108,22
15:14
107,90
108,32
15:13
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO108,00+2,29 %