

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported that preliminary net sales for the third quarter increased 6.4 percent, net of currency effects, to about 663 million euros from last year. Net sales was up 8.1 percent on nominal basis.



EBIT for the third quarter were 9 million euros, compared to negative 4.4 million euros in the prior year. The higher earnings were predominantly a result of the higher net sales volume. Exchange rate developments also had a slightly positive effect on earnings.



Order intake rose 4.3 percent at net of currency effects. On nominal basis, Order intake grew 5.8 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2019, the company now expects net sales growth --net of currency effects-- to be between 4.0 to 6.0 percent. Previously, it expected net sales growth to be higher end of 1 to 4 percent net of currency effects.



The company said it will publish its full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on October 30, 2019.



