Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 660200 ISIN: DE0006602006 Ticker-Symbol: G1A 
Xetra
15.10.19
16:32 Uhr
26,330 Euro
+0,690
+2,69 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,250
26,270
16:47
26,250
26,270
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEA GROUP AG26,330+2,69 %