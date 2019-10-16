

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported that Group sales increased 10 percent at constant exchange rates and 9 percent in Swiss francs, in the first nine months of 2019, due to new products. Pharmaceuticals Division sales were up 12 percent, driven by high demand for recently launched medicines, mainly Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Tecentriq and Perjeta. Diagnostics Division sales grow 4 percent, primarily due to its immunodiagnostic testing portfolio.



In the first nine months of 2019, Group sales rose 10 percent to 46.1 billion Swiss francs. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 12 percent to 36.6 billion francs. Diagnostics Division sales increased 4 percent to 9.5 billion francs.



Based on the strong demand for new medicines and continued progress of product pipeline, Roche now expects sales to grow in the high-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, for 2019.



