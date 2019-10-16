

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income dropped to 626.8 million euros from last year's 680.4 million euros.



Net income per ordinary share fell to 1.49 euros from 1.60 euros a year ago.



Net sales for the quarter increased to 2.99 billion euros from 2.78 billion euros in the previous year.



Net system sales increased, partly offset by weak net service and field option sales.



Net bookings in the quarter were 5.1 billion euros, significantly higher than last year's 2.20 billion euros. Net bookings of lithography systems grew to 81 units from 67 units last year.



Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of 2019, ASML expects net sales of around 3.9 billion euros, and a gross margin between 48% and 49%.



ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said, 'Our overall view for 2019 is essentially unchanged as we continue to see 2019 as a growth year.'



Further, ASML announced that it has revised its capital return policy to provide for dividend payments on a semi-annual basis. The interim dividend over 2019 will be 1.05 euros per ordinary share.



