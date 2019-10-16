Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J4U4 ISIN: NL0010273215 Ticker-Symbol: ASME 
Tradegate
15.10.19
21:57 Uhr
241,50 Euro
+4,25
+1,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
241,45
242,45
15.10.
241,60
242,90
07:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASML
ASML HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASML HOLDING NV241,50+1,79 %