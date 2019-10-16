

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe passenger car sales rebounded in September, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed Wednesday.



Passenger car registrations advanced 14.5 percent year-on-year in September, in contrast to an 8.4 percent decrease in August. Sales reached 1.2 million units in September.



However, the agency said the strong growth was driven by a low base comparison as registrations logged a sharp decline in September 2018.



Four of the five major EU markets reported double-digit gains in September. Germany's sales grew 22.2 percent and sales in Spain surged 18.3 percent. France and Italy reported annual growth of 16.6 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.



By contrast, in the United Kingdom market recovery was very limited as sales gained only 1.3 percent due to weak consumer confidence ahead of Brexit.



During January to September, new car registrations dropped 1.6 percent from the same period last year.



