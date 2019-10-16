

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, has signed contracts worth 15.3 million pounds of new headline rent during the third quarter, compared to 12.6 million pounds, prior year. The vacancy rate was stable at 4.9 percent compared to 4.8 percent, last year. Net debt as at 30 September 2019 was 2.7 billion pounds compared to 2.4 billion pounds at 30 June 2019.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said: 'We have continued to secure high levels of new rental income both from our existing portfolio and from our active development programme, in which we have over 1 million sq m of new space under construction or in advanced discussions. During the period we also added further land and assets in our core urban markets, including in London and Paris to support further growth.'



