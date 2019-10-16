

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro rose to 0.8677 against the pound and 1.1027 against the franc, from its early lows of 0.8625 and 1.1002, respectively.



The European currency appreciated to a 5-day high of 1.1060 against the greenback and a 2-1/2-month high of 120.28 against the yen, reversing from its early lows of 1.1024 and 119.74, respectively.



The single currency climbed to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.6398 against the aussie and near a 4-week high of 1.7602 against the kiwi, off its early low of 1.6323 and a 2-day low 1.7447, respectively.



Against the loonie, the euro advanced to 1.4604, from an early low of 1.4551.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 0.88 against the pound, 122.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the aussie, 1.80 against the kiwi, 1.49 against the loonie and 1.12 against the franc and the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX