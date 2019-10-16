

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the article published by the Financial Times is a compilation of a number of false and misleading allegations against the company. The Group noted that Financial Times had raised similar defamatory articles earlier also, which were fully refuted. Wirecard said the 34 company names mentioned by the Financial Times refer to labels of customer clusters created for reporting and reconciliation purposes, each containing hundreds of individual genuine merchants.



Wirecard said the group auditor Ernst & Young GmbH, Germany, confirmed that they have complied and will comply with all statutory and professional audit standards.



