

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - UK's competition watchdog The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry regarding Amazon's investment in British online food delivery company Deliveroo.



In a statement, the CMA said it is 'considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.'



In May, Deliveroo said that Amazon was leading a new $575 million investment in the firm, alongside its then existing investors such as T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks. The move was expected to intensify the e-commerce giant's competition with rival Uber and its Uber Eats service.



