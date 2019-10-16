

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in August on falling imports, data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 20.3 billion in August from EUR 17.5 billion in July.



Exports grew 0.4 percent from the previous month, while imports declined 1.2 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus surplus increased to EUR 14.7 billion in August from EUR 11.9 billion a year ago. Exports and imports declined 2.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Intra-euro area trade fell to EUR 133.7 billion in August, down by 5.6 percent compared with the previous year.



