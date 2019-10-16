

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) agreed Wednesday to acquire privately-held technology consulting firm Contino. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



London-based Contino is a premier enterprise DevOps and cloud transformation consultancy. It specializes in helping Global 2,000 clients accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies, a cloud-native development approach, and advanced data platforms.



Contino's consulting and engineering teams are recognized as a global premier partner with Amazon Web Services, as well as for deep expertise in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.



The acquisition augments Cognizant's digital engineering and core modernization capabilities, deepening cloud-native architecture expertise in key geographies.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



