

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed in September, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in September, which was revised down from 0.4 percent increase estimated initially. In August, inflation was 0.4 percent.



The core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food rose 0.6 percent in September, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in September and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and restaurants and hotels rose by 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.6 percent in September, while the initial estimate was 0.5 percent decrease.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in September, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. The initial estimate was 0.3 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 1.7 percent in September. The flash estimate was a 1.5 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 2.8 percent decline in July.



Orders from domestic and non-domestic market grew by 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial orders decreased 2.2 percent in August, following a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



