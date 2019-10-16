

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What makes these stocks interesting?



United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)



Outlook



* Lifts FY19 adj. EPS outlook range to $11.25 - $12.25; Consensus - $11.86/Shr



* Expects to meet or exceed $11 - $13 adj. EPS target for 2020; Consensus - $12.73/Shr.



Q3 Results



* Net income rose to $1.02 bln or $3.99/Shr from $833 mln or $3.05/Shr last year.



* Adj. Income was $1.05 bln or $4.07/Shr versus $834 mln or $3.05/Shr last year; Consensus - $3.97/Shr.



* Revenue grew 3.5% to $11.38 bln from $11.00 bln last year.



Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, said, 'While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United's team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers' loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience.'



Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR)



FY19 Outlook



* Raises FY19 EPS outlook range to $2.45 - $2.75; Consnesus - $2.59/Shr.



* Sees net sales growth of up to 10% for FY19; Consensus - 8.90%.



Q3 Results



* Net income was $28.1 mln versus $18.3 mln last year.



* EPS rose to $0.94 from $0.52 last year; Consensus - $0.79/Shr.



* Net sales grew 14% to $474.8 mln from $414.8 mln prior year.



