

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $841.7 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $928.4 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $9.62 billion from $8.60 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:



