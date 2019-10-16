

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart started to deliver groceries directly to customers' refrigerators in three cities from Tuesday. The move is part of the retail giant's efforts to better compete with rival Amazon.com in order to deliver groceries as fast as possible to customers.



The retail giant launched its 'InHome Delivery' service for more than one million customers in Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas), and Vero Beach in Florida.



The company will deliver groceries and everyday essentials directly to customers' kitchen or garage fridges even when the customers cannot be at home.



Walmart had first announced its plan in June about the launch of InHome Delivery in the fall.



To use the new delivery service, customers can check on InHome.Walmart.com to see if their address is eligible for the delivery service. They can then choose either the kitchen or garage fridge as their delivery spot.



Customers will be required to pay $49.95 upfront to have Walmart install the Level Home smart lock or the Norteck smart garage door kit, which include free installation.



Once the lock is installed, one can receive unlimited deliveries for a monthly fee of $19.95, although the first month comes with free delivery. Grocery orders must contain items worth a minimum of $30 to qualify for InHome delivery.



At the time of delivery, Walmart associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to gain one-time access to the customer's home. This will allow customers to control access into their homes and also watch the deliveries remotely.



Delivery will be made by a vetted Walmart associate who has been with the company for at least a year. However, customers who are not satisfied with the service can cancel or pause it at any time.



Rival Amazon has a similar Key in-home delivery service that was launched in 2017.



