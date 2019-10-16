

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has rolled back prices on more than 200 additional toys in stores and online as it braces for the upcoming holiday season. The retail giant is now offering more than 400 toys at a special price, thanks to its already existing rollbacks on toys.



'This year, Christmas has come early! We are committed to having the best prices on toys, and this is just one way we are showing our customers we are serious,' Walmart said in a blog post.



In August, Walmart unveiled its list of top-rated toys for 2019 that were selected by kids. This year's list includes 48 toys, and a new featured trend of 'gaming.' The list includes many toys that are exclusive to Walmart.



The company noted that its 'Top Rated by Kids' toy list offers more choices for parents looking to get a jump-start on shopping for the season's most anticipated toys.



According to Walmart, some of the toys that featured in the list of the top-rated toys are now included in its Rollbacks. These toys include 'Barbie Dreamplane,' 'Juno the Elephant' and 'Hatching Dragons.'



Walmart will host several in-store events across the country that will offer kids the chance to test and play with toys before their parents or secret Santa purchase the toys for them.



The company will host special themed events that highlight some of the toys and characters featured in this season's hottest theatrical releases, like 'Frozen 2' and 'Star Wars.'



For the second straight holiday season, the retailer has unveiled the 'Walmart Toy Lab,' where customers can interact online with the most wanted toys available at its stores.



The digital playground will allow kids to take on the role of an official Walmart toy tester and test the season's hottest toys from their tablet or computer.



Kids will be able to virtually play with the toys and share favorites on a digital wish list.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX