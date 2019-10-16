

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced that it will live stream behind the scenes of its Robotics Fulfillment Center to for students pursuing STEM and Computer Science education.



Amazon said on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, teachers and students can go online to Twitch to watch and participate in a live stream of interactive and educational tour inside an Amazon Robotics fulfillment center.



The live stream, in collaboration with global nonprofit FIRST and hosted by Twitch influencer Deejay Knight, will feature state of the art robotics technology behind the scenes at Amazon.



Amazon said the goal of the tour is to inspire more students to learn about robotics and to illustrate the importance of a computer science education.



'This is an awesome opportunity for students across the country to learn about the innovative robotics and computer science technology that goes into delivering packages for our Amazon customers,' said Dave Clark, Amazon SVP, Worldwide Operations. 'We know that today's students are the innovators of tomorrow, and with Amazon Future Engineer, we will continue to provide opportunities that peak students' curiosity and expand their educational horizons with fun, interactive, and creative experiences.'



Amazon said it currently provides more than 150 schools across the country with robotics programming, which includes funding to launch FIRST robotics teams along with teacher professional development.



