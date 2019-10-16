Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG9Z ISIN: US11135F1012 Ticker-Symbol: 1YD 
Tradegate
16.10.19
17:05 Uhr
262,00 Euro
-1,20
-0,46 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,75
260,35
18:31
259,60
260,40
18:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADCOM INC262,00-0,46 %