

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The major averages have climbed off their lows of the session and are now lingering near the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 17.34 points or 0.1 percent at 27,042.14, the Nasdaq is down 18.31 points or 0.2 percent at 8,130.40 and the S&P 500 is down 2.09 points or 0.1 percent at 2,993.59.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.



Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in August.



The drop came as a surprise to economists, who had expected sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a notable pullback in auto sales, retail sales still edged down by 0.1 percent in September after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in August.



Economists had expected ex-auto sales to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



The drop in retail sales has raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders released a separate report showing homebuilder confidence unexpectedly climbed to its highest level in well over a year in the month of October.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 71 in October after inching up to 68 in September. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged from the previous month.



With the unexpected increase, the housing market index rose for the fourth straight month and reached its highest level since hitting a matching reading in February of 2018.



Later in the day, the Fed is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts released shortly before the central bank makes it decision on monetary policy.



Traders are also reacting to the latest batch of earnings news, with Bank of America (BAC) moving notably higher after reporting better than expected third quarter results.



Sector News



Reflecting the lackluster performance being turned in by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.



Oil service stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index climbing by 1.1 percent.



The strength among oil service stocks comes amid a modest increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for November delivery rising $0.21 to $53.02 a barrel.



Chemical and gold stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while significant weakness remains visible among software stocks.



Reflecting the weakness in the software sector, the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index has tumbled by 2.2 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over two months.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength following the downturn seen over the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.4 basis points at 1.747 percent.



