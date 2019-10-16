

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market faltered after a fairly good start Wednesday morning, and despite staging a recovery subsequently, retreated again by mid afternoon and stayed weak till the end to sign off with a marginal loss.



The mood was cautious due to uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal and the impasse over Brexit talks.



The benchmark SMI ended down 16.26 points, or 0.16%, at 10,032.49, after scaling a low of 10,032.49 and a high of 10,082.16 in the session.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 84.51 points, or 0.85%, at 10,048.75.



Credit Suisse and Sika both ended higher by about 1.25%. LafargeHolcim, Richemont, Geberit, UBS Group and Lonza Group closed with modest gains.



Roche Holding shares declined nearly 1.6% despite the drugmaker boosting its 2019 sales outlook for a third time this year. The company said it expects to finish its $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics this year despite repeated delays.



In the midcap section, Temenos Group shares climbed up nearly 3%. Georg Fischer and Clariant gained 1.27% and 1.14%, respectively.



BB Biotech, VAT Group, Helvetia, Partners Group and Sonova shed 1.1 to 1.5%.



Sunrise Communications declined 1%. The company has won support from one of its largest shareholders for its $2.8 billion capital hike, the latest twist in the telecom company's battle to buy Liberty Global's Swiss business.



