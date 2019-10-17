Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9WV ISIN: GB00BH0P3Z91 Ticker-Symbol: BIL 
Xetra
16.10.19
17:35 Uhr
18,830 Euro
-0,142
-0,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,772
18,822
16.10.
18,722
18,780
16.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHP GROUP PLC18,830-0,75 %