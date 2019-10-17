

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its third-quarter total net income attributable to owners of the parent declined to 2.38 billion Swedish kronor from 2.83 billion kronor last year.



Net sales like for like regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 3.7 percent. But, net sales rose 2.4 percent in reported currency to 21.18 billion kronor from the previous year.



The company reiterated full year operational free cash flow outlook in a range of 12 billion kronor - 12.5 billion kronor.



