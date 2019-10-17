

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Stefan Baustert, aged 63, will be leaving the company as of December 31, 2019.



Baustert will be succeeded as of January 1, 2020 by Christoph Reif, aged 39, who will act as plenipotentiary. Reif has headed the overall finance department since 2013 and is already a member of the management team.



QSC noted that consistent with its efforts to streamline its management team, Reif will take on this new role in addition to his existing responsibilities.



Baustert's stepping down from the role is based on mutual agreement following the completion of the transformation of QSC. He has been responsible for finance, personnel, central procurement and investor relations since January 2015.



