Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 513700 ISIN: DE0005137004 Ticker-Symbol: QSC 
Tradegate
17.10.19
09:23 Uhr
1,288 Euro
+0,008
+0,62 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QSC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,280
1,288
10:01
1,278
1,286
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QSC
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QSC AG1,288+0,62 %