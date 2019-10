LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenue rose 13.4 percent to 727.2 million pounds from the prior year, while it was up 9.6% at constant exchange rates.



Quarterly ongoing revenue increased by 9.8% at constant exchange rates.



Ongoing revenue in Pest Control grew by 12.3% (5.9% Organic).



The company said it remains on track to meet expectations for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX