

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its Group revenue for the period from July 1 to September 30 was up 14.5 percent in reported terms and up 11.8 percent in constant currency.



In the period, Group Operating Profit increased 14.3 percent in reported terms and 15.0 percent in constant currency. Group Operating Margin was also higher.



In its trading update, the company company noted that all divisions recorded higher revenue and profit. Spanish and Moroccan division, ALSA, performed particularly well, driving a strong Group performance.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive said, 'With these results, the further delay to Spanish concession renewal and our recent successes in winning, retaining and mobilising significant contracts, our outlook remains positive. We will continue to focus on operational excellence as the foundation of our strategy to drive growing shareholder returns and maintain profit growth in the coming years.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX