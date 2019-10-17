

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported a growth of 4 percent in its third quarter revenue with strong trading in energy. Insurance grew in a subdued premium environment, while Money underperformed due to the continuing challenges in product availability.



For the three months to 30 September 2019, total revenue was at 100.9 million pounds, an increase of 4 percent over previous year.



Moneysupermarket.com Group stated that its Board remains confident of meeting current market expectations for the full year. The Board anticipates the overall trading dynamics to continue to the end of the year and within that Money to weaken.



