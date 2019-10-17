

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate remained steady in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 3.5 percent in September, the same rate as seen in August.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 323,000 in September from 321,000 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 25 years, rose to 7.2 percent in September from 6.9 percent in the prior month. A similar high rate was last seen in October last year.



