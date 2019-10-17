

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved down against its key counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound fell to 1.2749 against the greenback from Wednesday's closing value of 1.2828.



Against the euro and the franc, the pound weakened to 0.8682 and 1.2667, respectively. The pound had ended Wednesday's trading at 0.8628 against the euro and 1.2760 against the franc.



The pound that ended yesterday's trading at 139.52 against the yen declined to 138.62.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.24 against the greenback, 0.88 against the euro, 1.25 against the franc and 136.5 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX