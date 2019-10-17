

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, reported Thursday that its third-quarter total funds under management and administration increased 4.4 percent to 49.4 billion pounds as of September 30, 2019 from last year's 47.3 billion pounds. Total net inflows were 0.1 billion pounds in the third quarter, down from last year's 7.0 billion pounds, largely reflecting the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey.



In London, Rathbone Brothers' shares were losing around 7 percent in the early morning trading.



In its trading update, the company noted that underlying operating income for the third quarter totaled 86.3 million pounds, an increase of 7.5 percent from 80.3 million pounds last year.



Income in Investment Management totaled 76.7 million pounds in the quarter, up 8.3 percent from the prior year.



The FTSE 100 Index on the third quarter charging date decreased 1.4 percent from the equivalent date last year, whilst the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index increased by 2.0 percent.



Paul Stockton, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers, said, 'Our funds under management and administration increased marginally in the quarter to £49.4 billion. In difficult markets we continue to focus on providing a quality service to our clients, navigating through ongoing market uncertainty but also selectively investing to pursue organic growth opportunities and develop our business.'



